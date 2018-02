Galen Weston: The Space Between

Guitarist Galen Weston is putting together an impressive catalogue, with this most recent one making Strat fans proud. He teams up with Richard Underhill/as, Matthew Horner/p-key, David Woodhead/b, Al Cross/dr, Michel Medrano Brindis/perc and a handful of guests for a collection of originals and a standard.

Weston flexes his muscles with Underhill and B3er Lou Pomanti on the high powered “Chicago Nights” and sizzles with Brindis during the percolating “McQueen.” He has a mix of rock and jazz that appeals to both sides of the aisle, getting hip and hip-hoppy on “Elements” and soulful during “New Funk Time.” He also knows how to use space, holding back on ”Embrace” to let Cross’ brushes sashay across your ears, while ”Tides” and “Remembering” include extra textures with wordless vocals. Music with a style that is all encompassing, with the compass pointing to the right direction.

www.galenweston.org