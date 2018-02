David K. Mathews: The Fantasy Vocal Sessions, Vol 1 Standards

Best known for his work with Carlos Santana and Etta James, keyboardist David K. Mathews brings a fresh coat of paint to the Great American Songbook. Vocalists from the past couple of generations team up to make vintage songs relevant to today’s ears, keeping a proper mix of respect and timelessness to each tune. Nicolas Bearde is breezy on a buoyant “I Want to Talk About You” while Amikaeyla gets heartfelt and vulnerable on a delicate “Alfie.” 70s rocker Steve Miller is gorgeously raspy on a bluesy take of “Blue Skies” as Mathews creates a late night club atmosphere. Maria Muldaur takes a midnight off of the oasis to glow with Mathew’s relaxed ivories of “Oh, Papa” while her “Lover Man” is a wispy nocturne. John Laslo and Mathews get Old School with a last-drink-is-on-me read of “In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning, showing that while the artists may change over time, the messages never do.

www.davidkmathews.com