Danny Janklow: Elevation

Local grown alto saxist Danny Janklow has been making a name for himself, delivering blue collar reliability as a sideman for the likes of Eric Reed and Wallace Roney. Here, he leads his own team of all stars including Reed, John Beasley/p, Benjamin Shephard-Ben Williams/b, Nick Mancini/vib, Jonathan Pinson/dr, Sam Barsh/key and Jesse P alter-Michael Mayo/voc. Besides his own impressive tone and delivery, he displays an impressive pen, creating almost all of the tunes here, ranging from a soul grooving “Bad Reception” to a carnival party of “Calor Del Momento.” Janklow sounds like liquid velvet as he slithers along with Mancini’s vibes on a bluesy “Philafornia” and swings with ease as he holds the Mayo on the attractive “Serene State of Love.” Both Reed and Beasley do wonders, with Beasley caressing the ivories on the soft “Lolobai” and Barsh holds his own n the B3 for a funky chicken “Roastmaster.” Check this one out, and look for him gigging around town!

www.dannyjanklow.com