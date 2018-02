Clovis Nicolas: Freedom Suite Ensuite

Clovis Nicolas revisits Sonny Rollins’ famed 1958 Freedom Suite with Brandon Lee/tp, Bruce Harris/tp, Grant Stewart/tp and Kenny Washington/dr. The major variant from the original is the inclusion of the trumpet, but the bassist/leader makes it work, with some sublime work on “Part II” as well as some bluesy swing on for Stewart during “Part II.” A pair of “Interludes” have rich grooves and the rhythm team is sublime and accurate without being imitative throughout the Suite.

Clovis doesn’t repeat the standards that Rollins produced on that album, but the take of “Fine and Dandy” is a fun bopper” while Nicolas goes richly solo on “Little Girl Blue.” Other than that, He and Washington dig a deep rivulet in “Speak a Gentle Word” and the two go serene with Washington’s brushes on “Nichols and Nicolas.” Rich lines are picked and plucked, mixing message with music. Impressive.

