Christine Rosander: Been A Long Time

Christine Rosander brings a rural Nashville skyline to an album with Doug Petty/p-acc, Edwin LIvinggston/b, Pau LAlexander Gonzalex and various guests on this recording of heartfelt originals. Her delivery is folksy a la Roseanne Cash on pieces such as “Honey For My Soul” and the blue jeaned “Love Remains” with pastoral sunsets produced on the folksy “I Wanna Be” or somber “Inside This Body.” An intimate “You Made Me Who I Am” is a gripping piece, with deep reflections abounding all throughout.

Heart and voice on sleeve.

www.christinerosander.com