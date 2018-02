BIRD OF FIRE…Gary Husband: A Meeting of Spirits

Pianist Gary Husband gives solo reads from the John McLaughlin songbook on this richly creative album. What Husband is able to do in this format is focus on the underrated penmanship of the fusion guitarist, and the idea works amazingly well. Pieces such as “Spirits Opening,” “Vision Is A Naked Sword” and “The Dance of Maya” are putty in Husband’s fingers, making the material both melodic and visionary. He’s not above adding things like vocals on “Are You The One?” and his own “Joyful” and title track fit into the atmosphere without breaking a stitch. Richly rewarding on a variety of levels.

