Backtrack Blues Band: Make My Home in Florida

While well known for its everglades and keys, Florida shows it can get swampy as well with the home grown Backtrack Blues Band getting juke joint jumpin’. The team of Sonny Charles/voc-harp, Kid Royal/voc-g, Little Johnny Walter/g, Joe Bencomo/dr and Stick Davis/b boogie the blues with a vengeance as Charles howls on the harp on a gritty “ Check’ On My Baby” and stomping “Tell Your Daddy.” Royal picks and grins on “T-Bone Shuffle” and the team takes a trip to Chicago on the wailing title track and smoky “Your Funeral and My Trial.” The rhythm team shuffles to Buffalo on “Heavy Built Woman” and does a hip calypso for “Woke Up This Morning” as both Charles and Royal take turns snarling out the lyrics. Low ceilinged delights.

www.backtrackbluesband.com