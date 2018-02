Alberto Pibiri: Jazz Legacy

Pianist Alberto Pibiri leads a swinging quartet with Paul Gill/b, Paul Wells/dr, Adrian Cunningham/ts-cl and some guests on a swinging mainstream album. Pibiri’s touch hints of the joyful aplomb of Oscar Peterson or Gene Harris as on the gospel grooved “For Oscar” shuffling “A Blues.” Cunningham’s warm clarinet is a joy throughout, sleek on the cabaret-styled “Walkin’” and suave over Wells’ brushes on “Kiss Kiss.” Dave Stryker adds his hip guitar along with Miriam Waks’ voice on the soul grooved “Oh Yeah” with Cunningham’s tenor, while Sheila Jordan contributes some sensuous vocals on”Be Free” and “For Sure.” An infectious go around.

