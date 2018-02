Aaron Aranita Segunda Vista: Second Sight

CSUN’S PERFORMING ARTS JUST POSTED IT’S 2018 SEASON WHICH INCLUDES ON THE WATERFRONT 02/24 W/ORCHESTRA MILES ELECTRIC BAND 03/01, CLAYTON-HAMILTON ORCHESTRA

04/10 CECILE MCLORIN SALVANT 04/18-19, TERENCE BLANCHARD 05/01-02, WWW.VALLEYPERFORMINGARTSCENTER.ORG

THE BROAD STAGE’S 2018 SEASON INCLUDES BILL CHARLAP 02/08, RICHARD BONA 03/17 AND THE KLEZMATICS 03/29 GET INFO AT WWW.THEBROADSTAGE.COM

PEPPERDINE HAS A NEW JAZZ SERIES FOR 17-18. IT INCLUDES TOMMY EMMANUEL 01.17-18 INFO AT WWW.ARTS.PEPPERDINE.EDU

CHECK OUT JAZZ ON TV WITH “THE JAZZ CREATIVE”. HERE’S THE LINK: http://www.allmusictelevision.net/#!the-jazz-creative-tv/qu3rp

ON MONDAYS JAZZ IS HELD IN TARZAN WITH CATHY SEGAL-GARCIA. INFO AT WWW.1118DEGREESLA,COM

EVERY TUESDAY-JOHN PISANO’S GUITAR NIGHT IN PASADENA. THIS MONTH’S GUEST LIST INCLUDING BRUCE FORMAN IS AT WWW.THEMIXXPASADENA.COM

JAN 30 DANNY JANKLOW DEBUTS HIS ALBUM IN BEL AIR. INFO AT WWW.VIBRATOGRILLJAZZ.COM

JAN 31 KATIE THIROUX DEBUTS HER LATEST DISC DOWNTOWN. INFO AT WWW.BLUEWHALEMUSIC.COM

FEB 1 JONNY LANG BLUESES UP THE VALLEY. INFO AT WWW.CANYONCLUB.NET

FEB 1-5 ROCK CANDY SWEETENS UP THE POTATO. INFO AT WWW.THEBAKEDPOTATO.COM

FEB 3 PAULINHO GARCIA BRINGS BRAZIL DOWNTOWN. INFO AT WWW.SATURDAYNIGHTJAZZDTLA.COM

FEB 5 DANNY FOX TRIO HITS DOWNTOWN. INFO AT WWW.BLUEWHALEMUSIC.COM

FEB 5 & 6 SIMON PHILIPS DRUMS UP HOLLYWOOD. INFO AT WWW.CATALINAJAZZCLUB.COM

FEB 6 JERRY VIVINO SWINGS IN WESTLAKE. INFO AT WWW.BOGIES-BAR.COM

FEB 8 RUSTY YOUNG COMES TO THE GRAMMY MUSEUM. INFO AT WWW.GRAMMYMUSEUM.ORG

FEB 9 HADRIEN FERUAD W/ ALLSTARS FILL THE POTATO. INFO AT WWW.THEBAKEDPOTATO.COM

FEB 9&10 PURE PRAIRIE LEAGUE WESTERN SWINGS THE VALLEY. INFO AT WWW.CANYONCLUB.NET

FEB 10 PIANIST BILL CANTOS HITS BEL AIR. INFO AT WWW.VIBRATOGRILLJAZZ.COM

FEB 10 LARRY KOONSE & LARRY GOLDINGS TEAM UP IN LA. INFO AT WWW.JAZZBAKERY.ORG

FEB 10 DOLORES SCOZZESI RELEASES HER NEW ALBUM. INFO AT WWW.VITELLOSJAZZ.COM

FEB 11 KIKI EBSEN GIVES A TRIBUTE TO JONI. INFO AT WWW.BOGIES-BAR.COM

FEB 12 JAMES MORRISON BLOWS HIS HORN IN HOLLYWOOD.INFO AT WWW.CATALINAJAZZCLUB.COM

FEB 14 JANE MONHEIT WITH STRANGERS ON A TRAIN ARRIVE DOWNTOWN. INFO AT WWW.BLUEWHALEMUSIC.COM

FEB 14 JERRY VIVINO ALL STARS STUFF THE POTATO. INFO AT WWW.THEBAKEDPOTATO.COM

FEB 14 CYRUS CHESTNUT’S TRIO HITS LA. INFO AT WWW.JAZZBAKERY.ORG

FEB 16 THE ISLEY BROTHERS HIT CHUMASH. INFO AT WWW.CHUMASHCASINO.COM

FEB 16 THE BP ALL STARS WITH JIMMY HASLIP STUFF THE POTATO. INFO AT WWW.THEBAKEDPOTATO.COM

FEB 17 GEORGE COLLIGAN PLAYS PIANO DOWNTOWN. INFO AT WWW.BLUEWHALEMUSIC.COM

FEB 17 RICHIE FURAY RE-VISITS BUFFALO SPRINGFIELD. INFO AT WWW.ALEXTHEATRE.ORG

FEB 17 DEAN BROWN JAMS IN THE POTATO. INFO AT WWW.THEBAKEDPOTATO.COM

FEB 17 NUTTY SHAKES AND STIRS IN THE VALLEY. INFO AT WWW.VITELLOSJAZZ.COM

FEB 21 BEN ALLISON PLAYS IN LITTLE TOKYO. INFO AT WWW.BLUEWHALEMUSIC.COM

FEB 22, 23 & 25 THE SPINNERS BRING SOUL TO LA. INFO AT WWW.CANYONCLUB.NET

FEB 22 CHERYL BENTYNE SINGS IN THE VALLEY. INFO AT WWW.VITELLOSJAZZ.COM

Feb 24. ON THE WATERFRONT WITH ORCHESTRA HITS CSUN. INFO AT WWW.VALLEYPERFORMINGARTSCENTER.ORG

FEB 25 GEORGE KAHN SWINGS THE PIANO IN BEL AIR. INFO AT WWW.VIBRATOGRILLJAZZ.COM

FEB 27 DOUYE’ SINGS STANDARDS IN BEL AIR. INFO AT WWW.VIBRATOGRILLJAZZ.COM

MAR 1 & 3 KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD BLUESES UP THE VALLEY. INFO AT WWW.CANYONCLUB.NET

MAR 3 BENNY GREEN’S TRIO SWINGS INTO LA. INFO AT WWW.JAZZBAKERY.ORG

MAR 10 ALFREDO RODRIGUEZ COMES TO LOS ANGELES. INFO AT WWW.JAZZBAKERY.ORG

MAR 9 MANHATTAN TRANSFER VOCALIZES LA. INFO AT WWW.WHEREMUSICMEETSTHESOUL.COM

MAR 10 ANTHONY WILSON BRINGS HIS GUITAR TO LA. INFO AT WWW.JAZZBAKERY.ORG

MAR 23 BONNIE RAITT HITS SANTA YNEZ. INFO AT WWW.CHUMASHCASINO.COM