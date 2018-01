Wingfield-Reurter-Sirkis: Lighthouse

Atmospheric metal comes together with Markus Reuter player the Touch Guitar and teams with guitarist Mark Wingfield and drummer Asaf Sirkis on this album of seven originals. The mix of axes teams with heavy rock drumming for some dark and sinewy moods as on “Zinc” and the King Crimson-influenced “Surge.” Sinewy electronic strings get fuzzy as busy drums bang heads on the speedy “Derecho” while atmospheric landscapes are delivered by Reuter on the frothy “Ghost Light” and eerie shadows lead to cataclysmic crashes during “Magnetic.” A bluesy “A Hand in the Dark” and sepia toned “Transverse Wave” demonstrate how noir shadings can be creating with strings and drums, making this a fusion collection of pictures akin to the old TV show Night Gallery.

