TOP TEN TIME!

I. DAVID ADLER www.adlermusic.com
New Releases:
- John Vanore Stolen Moments: Celebrating Oliver Nelson (Acoustical Concepts)
- Tomasz Stanko December Avenue (ECM)
- Stefano Battaglia Pelagos (ECM)
- Vijay Iyer Sextet Far from Over (ECM)
- Alan Broadbent with the London Metropolitan Orchestra Developing Story (Eden River)
- Ambrose Akinmusire A Rift in Decorum: Live at the Village Vanguard (Blue Note)
- SFJAZZ Collective Music of Miles Davis & Original Compositions (SFJAZZ)
- Bill Evans Another Time: The Hilversum Concert (Resonance))
- Charles Lloyd New Quartet Passin’ Thru (Blue Note)
- Frank Kimbrough Solstice (Pirouet)
III. SCOTT YANOW
Richie Cole – Latin Lover – Richie Cole Presents
The Cookers – The Call Of The Wild and Peaceful Heart – Smoke Sessions
Heads Of State – Four In One – Smoke Sessions
Eric Hofbauer Quintet – Reminiscing In Tempo – Creative Nation Music
Dick Hyman – Solo At The Sacramento Jazz Festivals – Arbors
Gary Meek – Originals – Self-Released
Hank Mobley – To One So Sweet Stay That Way – Nederlands Jazz Archief
Eddie Palmieri – Sabiduria – Ropeadope
Art Pepper/Warne Marsh – Unreleased Art, Vol. 9 – Widow’s Taste
Cecile McLorin Salvant – Dreams And Daggers – Mack Avenue
IV DAVID KUNIAN
Hot House Magazine, WCBN-FM, 88.3, wcbn.org,
Detroit Free Press, G1NBC.com, Michigan Music Hall Of Fame
Best CD’s of 2017 (Top To Bottom Order)
1- Club D’Elf Live At Club Helsinki (Face Pelt)
2- Craig Taborn Daylight Ghosts (ECM)
3- The Helio-Sonic Tonetette Heliosonic Toneways Vol. I (ScienSonic)
4- Matt Wilson Honey & Salt – The Complete Poems
Of Carl Sandburg (Palmetto)
5- Tomas Fujiwara Triple Double (Firehouse 13)
6- Ralph Towner My Foolish Heart (ECM)
7- Cowboys & Frenchmen Bluer Than You Think (Outside In)
8- Ed Palermo Big Band The Great Un-American Songbook (Cuneiform)
9- Ernesto Cervini – Turboprop Rev (Anzic)
10- Clark Sommers – Lens By A Thread (Eyes & Ears)
VI MARK TURNER www.allaboutjazz.com