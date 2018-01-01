TOP TEN TIME!

I. DAVID ADLER www.adlermusic.com

New Releases:

Miguel Zenón, Típico (Miel) Kurt Rosenwinkel, Caipi (Heartcore/Razdaz) Steve Coleman’s Natal Eclipse, Morphogenesis (Pi) Cécile McLorin Salvant, Dreams and Daggers (Mack Avenue) Vijay Iyer Sextet, Far From Over (ECM) Matt Mitchell, A Pouting Grimace (Pi) Peter Bernstein, Signs Live! (Smoke Sessions) David Virelles, Gnosis (ECM) JD Allen, Radio Flyer (Savant) Matt Wilson, Honey and Salt: Music Inspired by the Poetry of Carl Sandburg (Palmetto) Historical: The Savory Collection, Vol. 3, Honeysuckle Rose: Fats Waller & Friends (National Jazz Museum in Harlem) Jaco Pastorius, Truth, Liberty & Soul — Live in NYC: The Complete 1982 NPR Jazz Alive! Recording (Resonance) Bill Evans, Another Time: The Hilversum Concert (Resonance)

II. THOMAS CONRAD All About Jazz, Stereophile

John Vanore Stolen Moments: Celebrating Oliver Nelson (Acoustical Concepts) Tomasz Stanko December Avenue (ECM) Stefano Battaglia Pelagos (ECM) Vijay Iyer Sextet Far from Over (ECM) Alan Broadbent with the London Metropolitan Orchestra Developing Story (Eden River) Ambrose Akinmusire A Rift in Decorum: Live at the Village Vanguard (Blue Note) SFJAZZ Collective Music of Miles Davis & Original Compositions (SFJAZZ) Bill Evans Another Time: The Hilversum Concert (Resonance)) Charles Lloyd New Quartet Passin’ Thru (Blue Note) Frank Kimbrough Solstice (Pirouet) III. SCOTT YANOW Richie Cole – Latin Lover – Richie Cole Presents The Cookers – The Call Of The Wild and Peaceful Heart – Smoke Sessions Heads Of State – Four In One – Smoke Sessions Eric Hofbauer Quintet – Reminiscing In Tempo – Creative Nation Music Dick Hyman – Solo At The Sacramento Jazz Festivals – Arbors Gary Meek – Originals – Self-Released Hank Mobley – To One So Sweet Stay That Way – Nederlands Jazz Archief Eddie Palmieri – Sabiduria – Ropeadope Art Pepper/Warne Marsh – Unreleased Art, Vol. 9 – Widow’s Taste Cecile McLorin Salvant – Dreams And Daggers – Mack Avenue

IV DAVID KUNIAN

Nicholas Payton – The Afro-Caribbean Mix-Tape – Paytone Records

Shotgun Jazz Band – Steppin’ On the Gas – Self

Stanton Moore – With You In Mind – Cool Green Recordings

Vijay Iyer Sextet – Far From Over – ECM

Christian Scott Adunde Adjuah – Ruler Rebel – Ropeadope

Preservation Hall – So It Is – Sony Legacy

Bria Skonberg – With A Twist – Okeh

Noah Preminger – Meditations on Freedom – self

Wadada Leo Smith – Solo: Reflections on Monk – Cuneiform

Miguel Zenon – Tipico – Miel Music

V MICHAEL NASTOS

Hot House Magazine, WCBN-FM, 88.3, wcbn.org, Detroit Free Press, G1NBC.com, Michigan Music Hall Of Fame Best CD’s of 2017 (Top To Bottom Order) 1- Club D’Elf Live At Club Helsinki (Face Pelt) 2- Craig Taborn Daylight Ghosts (ECM) 3- The Helio-Sonic Tonetette Heliosonic Toneways Vol. I (ScienSonic) 4- Matt Wilson Honey & Salt – The Complete Poems Of Carl Sandburg (Palmetto) 5- Tomas Fujiwara Triple Double (Firehouse 13) 6- Ralph Towner My Foolish Heart (ECM) 7- Cowboys & Frenchmen Bluer Than You Think (Outside In) 8- Ed Palermo Big Band The Great Un-American Songbook (Cuneiform) 9- Ernesto Cervini – Turboprop Rev (Anzic) 10- Clark Sommers – Lens By A Thread (Eyes & Ears) VI MARK TURNER www.allaboutjazz.com

Harriet Tubman – Araminta (Sunnyside)

Nate Smith – Kinfolk: Postcards from Everywhere (Ropeadope)

Nicholas Payton – Afro-Caribbean Mixtape (Paytone Records)

Gerald Clayton – Tributary Tales (Motéma)

Laurent Coq – Kinship (jazz&people)

Vijay Iyer – Far From Over (ECM)

Cecile McLorin – Dreams and Daggers (Mack Avenue)

The Great Harry Tillman – Tilt (Cuneiform Records)

Thelonious Monk – Les Liaisons Dangereuses 1960 (Sam Records)

3 extra if you got the room 😉

Blue Note All Stars – Our Point of View (Blue Note)

Mr. Jukes – God First (Universal Music)

Kendrick Lamar – DAMN (Top Dawg Entertainment)