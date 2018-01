Tom Rogerson with Brian Eno: Finding Shore

As with so many musical endeavors with Brian Eno, the musical strategies here are pretty oblique. Tom Rogerson is credited with ”Notes” and Eno with ”Sounds” and that’s about it. And as with anything Eno is associated with, the result is intriguing and inviting. In fact the mix of things like glass sounds and children’s piano on ”Idea of Order at Kyson Point”, the Enya-like moods of “The Gabbard” and mix of synthesizer and piano on pieces such as “Eastern Stack” create moods that hearken to the apotheosis of ambient music on Another Green World.

Minimalist percussion with long tones on “On-ness” and pensive keys during “”Marsh Chorus” mix with electronic pulsations of “Chain Home” to form a sonic tapestry akin to a giant tangential Raphael.

