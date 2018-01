The Ries Brothers: The View From the Inside

Brother Charlie plays drums, percussion and keyboards along with singing, and Brother Kevin does guitar and bass. They bring along Ted Bowne/voc-b-perc, Kenny Bongos/perc, Allon Sams/key, Kyle Schroeder/sax and Ben Sams/b for a Baker’s Dozen rocking indie-styled tracks. The band goes from R&B grooved “Neon Signs” to hip reggae on “Echoing Dream” and “No Plaice I’d Rather Be” while folksy reflection takes place on “Without You” and Unrequited.” The team is peppy with some hip keys on “Closer to You’ and “the poppy “Street Lights” and Charlie’s voice is clear and strong throughout. Wide ranging family fun.

