THE ONE YOU’VE BEEN WAITING FOR…Frank Zappa: Summer ’82; When Zappa Came to Sicily

If you’re a fan of Frank Zappa, you’ve heard about this documentary, and believe me when I say it surpasses expectations. Filmmaker Salvo Cuccia goes “behind the scenes” and peers behind the curtain of Frank Zappa’s 1982 concert in Palermo, Sicily, which concluded his European tour and almost causing a riot. What else is new?

You know you’re in for a treat when the film opens with Zappa in an intimate and acoustic mood for recording. You get interviews with his late wife Gail and almost all of his children (Moon, Dweezil and Diva) . Material from various gigs, including vintage stuff from LA’s Roxy Theatre are included, and complex pieces such “T.Mershi Duween,” “The Dog Breath Variations/Uncle Meat” and “I’m The Slime” with George Duke bring the fusion of jazz and rock (from the rock side) to near it’s apotheosis.

The 80 minute film also touches on a more personal and less appreciated side of Frank Zappa, as Cussia brings his own memories of the show to the table in a tender way. Zappa’s role as a father is also brought out, and the first time visitation of the Zappa children to the land of their Sicilian relatives won’t leave a dry eye in the house. New colors are added to the Zappa spectrum.

