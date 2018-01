The Billy Lester Trio: Italy 2016

Pianist Billy Lester gets together with Marcello Testa/b and Nicola Stranieri/dr for some swinging originals on this recent album. He’s got a cozy tap on the ivories on “An Evening With Friends” and is stately on the pulsatingly uptown “Consolidation.” Stranieri’s brushes are nifty of the boppy “Yeah Man!” and sashay with the leader on the bluesy “To Julia.” The team is peppy during “Pop Pop Train” and some clever harmonies are digitally delivered by the dexterous leader on “Omens.” Bella!

