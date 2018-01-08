TESTIFY!!! The Five Blind Boys of Alabama, The Dixie Hummingbirds, etc: Classic Gospel 1951-1960

Some people may agree with the old time song “Why should the devil have all the good music?” but this essential 4 disc set shows that, like all things in life, ol’ Satan stole from the good and made it into his own creation. Predating popular music and what we call “rock and roll”, black gospel music was what artists like Ray Charles, Elvis Presley and Aretha Franklin took from the church and delivered it to the popular culture. For my money, this stuff stands up better over time, if for no other reason than its eternal focus.

This collection is culled from the famed Houston-basedlabel, Peacock Records, which was the neck and neck competitor to Specialty Records. Some of the artists you may be familiar with, such as The Original Five Blind Boys of Mississippi, The Pilgrim Jubiliee Singers and The Dixie Hummingbirds. But don’t be shy about jumping into more obscure names like “The Gospleaires of Dayton, Ohio or The Brooklyn All Stars. There are nuggets of gold to be found in all 110 musical sermons.

The music styles can essentially be divided into a) velvety male voices in harmony, b) fiery women preaching it c) agonizing confessions or re-dedications and d) foot stomping encouragements. The mix of infectious congregational beat and voices by The Dixie Hummingbirds on pieces like “Trouble in My Way,”“Christian Testimonial “ and “Thank You Lord For One More Day” is simply (dare I say) inspiring, and a hint of what Sunday Morning must have felt like, and the classic “Christian Automobile” was covered by everyone including The Persuasions.

Once billed as “The World’s Greatest Gospel Singer, Rev Cleophus Robinson puts proper perspective on the current condition on earth with spirituals such as “In the sweet By and By” while beating down the pulpit on “Pray For Me.” Then, you’ve got Sister Jessie Mae Renfro with a passionate “He’s So Wonderful,” and the Rev Julius Cheeks being an inspiration to James Brown and Sam Cook when he leads The Sensational Nightingales through “See How They Done My Lord” and “Standing at the Judgement.” WHEW!

A noted agnostic was known to visit the church where the famed Charles Spurgeon preached. He was asked, “Are you going because you’re starting to believe?” to which he replied, “No, I go because he believes!” These guys believed, and it’s a message better caught than taught.

