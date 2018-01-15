SULTRY VOICES…Michelle Coltrane: Awakening, Eva Cortes: Crossing Borders, Black Gardenia: Lucky Star

Wonderful female voices in three different settings…

While not as well known as her dad John, mom Alice, or brother Ravi, vocalist Michelle Coltrane shows that she has her own personal voice and delivery on this clever mix of originals and covers. She teams up with a core of Lonnie Plaxico-Edwin Livingston/b, Gerry Gibbs-Abe Lagrimas/dr, Shea Welsh/g, Alex Collins-Ron Jerome Avant/p and guests while showing moxie as she opens with an Afro Blue’d “My Favorite Things” and floats to Plaxico’s bass on a bouncy “Moment’s Notice.” She’s not tied to her family’s heritage, showing independence on a 70s California fed read of America’s “Tin Man” and creating a new and soulful R&B feel with Foreigner’s “I Want to Know What Love Is.” On this album, Coltrane gives good, dare I say it, Impressions!

Eva Cortes mixes languages and moods with her flexible team of Pepe Rivero/p, Luques Curtis/b, Robby Ameen/dr, Luisito Quintero/perc, MarvinSewell/g and a snappy horn section along with simpatico guests. Her voice is husky and breathy sensuous on the intimate “Corazon” and spacious during her aria intro to the salsa’d “Sabor a Mi.” The horns add funky soul as Cortes saunters with Jon Cowherd’s piano on “Deja Vu” and Doug Beaver’s horn pleads along with the singer on the undulating “Quizas.” Christian McBride guests as bassist on the bopping “Piel Canela” while the band gets elegiac on the dramatic “Rabo de Nube.” Rich earth tones.

Vocalist Daphne Roubini has a tone and delivery highly similar to late-period Billie Holiday (or early period Madeleine Peyroux), but her extra dash of bohemia makes this collection of standards a fresh and swinging affair. The team of 3 rotating bassists and guitarists along with a small group swinging core of regulars makes this session bounce like Kate Upton. Paul Pigat’s guitar and Chirs Davis’ trumpet are buoyant on “What A Little Moonlight Can Do” while Roubini is coy and tenor saxist Connor Stewart is breathy during “I’m Confessin’ That I Love You.” Roubini coos with delight alongside Andrew Smith’s six strings on a cozy “That’s My Desire” and floats through the door with Cameron Wilson’s violin on “You’d Be So Nice to Come Home To.” As casual and fresh as the vintage 30’s sessions with Billie Holiday and Teddy Wilson.

www.blujazz.com

www.originarts.com

www.blackgardenia.ca