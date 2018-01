Sinne Eeg: Dreams

Danish vocalist Sinne Eeg delivers her strongest album yet, a sepia toned mix of standards and originals teamed with the deft coordination of Jacob Christoffersen/p, Larry Koonse/g, Joe Baron/dr and Scott Colley/b. She has a patient and husky-toned style, able to sound modern and indie with Colley as on her bluesy “The Bitter End” or telling story with Koonse and Christoffersen during “Time To Go.” She holds her voice back as if she were pulling the reigns to create a tension with Baron’s ride cymbal on the galloping take of “I’ll Remember April” and is sassy with playfulness with the pianist on an updated read of “Anything Goes,” while delicately sparkling on her own “Aleppo.” You can feel the care and thought behind each syllable, and it draws you into the music. Excellent!

