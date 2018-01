Roy McGrath: Remembranzas

Tenor saxist Roy McGrath uses his rich tone to lead a post bop sextet through a collection of originals. The band has an Miles Davis ESP feel on the bluesy Latin “Burgos en Vida” with bassist Josep Kitt Lyels leading the way, while pianist Bill Cessna teams with drummer Jonathon Wenzel to create a dainty pulse with the latter’s brushes on the rich and soft “Por Ti Estoy.” The rhythm team with Victor Gonzalez and Ivelisse Diaz create a rich pulse on “Pleana Julia” and a sleek groove is formed for McGrath’s floating fog on “Mire’ Asi” while ivory ripples create a pilaf for McGrath’s dreamy title track. Palpable gracious.

www.roymcgrath.com