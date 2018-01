Roswell Rudd/Fay Victor/Lafayette Harris/Ken Filiano: Embrace

Extroverted and free wheeling tunes mix together as earthy sounding vocalist Fay Victor stretches like Turkish Taffy along with Roswell Rudd/tb, Lafayette Harris/p and Ken Filiano/b over a “name that tune” collection of standards.

A piano placid “Something to Live For” has Victor getting elastic with vocal chords while her scat is strong as Rudd flails on an extroverted “Goodbye Pork Pie Hat.” Both voice and brass grown on “I Hadn’t Anyone Till You” and “Can’t We Be Friends” while the team delivers an eerie and harrowing “House of the Rising Sun” and prismatic “Pannonica.” Jazz standards through a Waring Blender