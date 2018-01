Robert Kennedy: Closer To Home

Robert Kennedy plays a mean Hammond B3, creating a blue plate special with Terrence Brewer/g, Ben Torres/sax and Cody Rhodes/dr through some rib sticking and stomach filling groovers. B3 combos with a tenor sax as beefy as Ben Torres’ is like peanut butter and jelly on the back beating beauty “Wild Bill” the bopping “Come On, Come In” and the funky “Alligator Strut.” The team goes bel canto as Kennedy literally pulls the plugs on “Robert’s Reflection” while the team gets the gospel spirit on “Do You Know A Good Thing (When You See It.” Brewer preaches from the pulpit on “Sista Rissy” and Rhodes’ cymbal drives the wagon train on ”Sandu.” Finger lickin’ good!

www.ten-ones-studios.com