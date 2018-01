Reggie Young: Young Street

Paul John Jr/dr, Darwing Noguera/key and Andrew Swift/g along with a boatload of fun and funky guests. He shows his jazz bonafides along with Darwin Noguera/p and Bill Holloman/sax and James Cage/tp on a flowing take of John Coltrane’s “Naima,” but for the most part, this album is for stomping out the funk, and there’s plenty of it.

Young snaps the strings on a lovely and lively “Brazilian Dreams” while getting the boots to pound on the floor on “Sister Mother Funky,” “Smash ‘Em Up” and “Spokesville.” Soulful gospel oozes out on the title track and the band takes a trip to Memphis on the greasy “Riding Low.” Young’s chops are formidable, but they’re never overplayed. This guys must be a gas in concert!

www.reggieyoungbandcamp.com