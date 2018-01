Raffaele Califano Quartet: Horizontal Dialogues

Drummer Raffaele Califano delivers rich and exciting post bop work with a team of Seamus Blake/ts, Francesco Pierotti/b and Antonio Magli/p. Except for Miles Davis’ “Tune Up,” which the team delivers with a cantering pulse, all of the tunes are originals by the drummer-leader. On the upbeat “A Bettle Romantic,” Blake is palpably thick in tone as Califano teams with the trio to create a rich and lithe pulse. The team bops excitingly on “Baron And Pres” and has the leader’s cymbals caress the pace on the pretty “Damiani Tres Duo.” A couple of tunes have the band sounding like Weather Report as they plug in and boogaloo on “Out of the Loop” and get into a funky backbeat on the Heavy Weather’d “Onin.” Either side of the prism works well for this forward looking team.

