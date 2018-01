Pete Levin: Mobius

Keyboardist Pete Levin delivers a fusion funk session with the strong cast of Jeff Ciampa/t, Tony Levin/b-cel, Alex Foster/ts-ss, Chris Pasin/tp, Nanny Assis/perc, Lenny White/dr and a collection of hip guests. The mix of Pasin’s spacey horn and the sleek bluesy groove make for great moments on “Another Time, Another Place,” and a read of Thelonious Monk’s “I Mean You” has the leader team his funky clavinet with Assis’ relentless percussion.

Tony Levin uses his bass to delight on the hip title track and also lays down an irresistible line during “I’m Falling.” The horns get Memphis stomping during “Promises” and swampy during “Way Down Yonder” as the leader wails on the Hammond with delight. Hard to sit still with this one!

