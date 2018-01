MUSIC FOR GRAY MATTER….Brad Garton & Dave Soldier: The Brainwave Music Project

EEG (electroencephalic) sensors are used on this unique album by Brad Garton and Dave Soldier to use feedback loops, mixing drums, electronic noodles and guest appearances by Dan Trueman/fid, Margaret Lancaster/fl, Terry Pender/mand and William Hooker/dr. The result is akin to vintage ambient albums by Brian Eno, creating a type of sonic wallpaper. The Lancaster’s breathy flute teams up for some tape wizardry on “Bible School Vacation” and hints of Asia are elicited by Lancaster’s fiddle during “Serotonin.” The presence of drums adds a forward pulse that keeps the sounds from descending into too much introspection. Sounds for brain waves.

www.mulatta.org