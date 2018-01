TIMELESS… Mario Adnet & Paulo Jobim: Jobim Orchestra and Guests

In celebration of Tom Jobim’s 90-year anniversary of his birth Mario Adnet and Paulo Jobim put together a sensitive and sensuous orchestra delivery of all good things bossa on this cd/dvd collection.The Who’s Who of artists includes vocalists Isabella da Fonseca, Alice Caymmi, Paulo Jobim, Vicente Nucci & Dora Morelenbaum along with original string and horn arrangements from the classic Claus Ogerman days as well as fresh ones by Mario Adnet.

The result is a sensuous and swaying mix of sambas, with sweet strings and gentle voice on “Chega De Saudade,” an gentle “Aguas De Marco” by Antonia Adnet and a dreamy yet cozy “Chovendo Na Roseira” by Luiz Pie. A relaxed “Valse” includes Paulo Jobim’s guitar as well as on the folksy”Mantiqueira Range” and Yamandu Costa’s 7 string guitar serenades on the sublime “Um Certo Capitao Rodrigo.” These pieces from the 50s-70s hold up, like a vintage wine, amazingly well, and maybe even better when compared to the harsh sounds produced by today’s “artists.”