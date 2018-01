LET’S GO HONKY TONKIN’! Lefty  Frizzell: The Singles Collection 1950-62

Few artists have been as influential as William Orville “Lefty” Frizzell, who essentially invented the “honky tonk” style of playing and singing, making it palatable to the US audiences and creating a wave that affected artists ranging from George Jones, Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, George Strait and up to Keith Whitley. Essentially the Louis Armstrong of country, he defined how the genre was to be sung.

This essential and fun filled 2 disc set includes all 18 of his chart toppers, starting with the classic “I Love You A Thousand Ways,” through the iconically titled “If You’ve Got the Money, I’ve Got the Time” and other # hits such as “I Want You To Be There Always,” “Always Late (With Your Kisses)” and “Give Me More, More More.” At the zenith of his popularity, Frizzell scored big time with VFW vintage pieces such as “Mom and Dad’s Waltz,” Travellin’ Blues,” “Forever” (And Always)” “and “Im an Old, Old Man (Tryin’ to Live While I Can).” His last big tune from 1953, “Run ‘Em Off” was his last big tune for awhile, but he still kept busy with “I Love You Mostly” (another great song title) and “Cigareetes and Coffee Blues.” From there, his style added a bit of folk influence, as on “The Long Black Veil” which began a bit of a re-definition of his career, a-changin’ with the times. The sardonic wit, mixed with homespun charm and the world-wisdom of a hitch-hiker make this a treat for anyone that loves a good story told well with a swinging beat, a smoky room, a game of pool being played with the Schlitz light shining brightly in the background.

