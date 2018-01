Jon Balke Siwan: Nahnou Houm

Exotic sounds from lands afar are presented by keyboardist Jon Balke. He mixes and matches the team of Helge Norbakken/perc, Pedram Kahvar Zamini/tumbak and the Hungarian kemence (violin) of Derya Turkan to team up with the earthy voice of Mona Bouchebak and the string team of Barokksolistene. The result is a caravan excursion through Eastern Europe, the Mediterranean and Andalusia.

Warm strings from the Adriatic team with Bartokianstrings and Bouchebak’s traditional voice on pieces like the yeaning “Duda” while Middle Eastern percussion thrives as a showcase on “ZemZemeh” and as an extra flavor for the strings on “Desmayar Se.” Cheerful folk sounds bow, pluck and hammer on “Castigo” and contemplative strings get dramatic during “Nahnou Houm.” Bouchebak is riveting as her breathy voice gets liturgical on an unaccompanied “Ma Kontou” that doesn’t let go, while she gives a rich aria on “Desmayar Se.” The gypsy caravan travels worldwide here.

