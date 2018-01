Joe Caro & The Met Band: Every Dog Has His Day

Guitarist, singer and composer Joe Caro leads his blues rocking Met Band through a foot stomping mix of originals and covers. The core team includes legendary drummer Anton Fig on most tracks, as well as Billy Peterson-Mark Egan/b, Chris Palmaro/key and a hop horn section of Aaron Heick/sax, Mike Rodriguez/tp and Tom “Bones” Malone/tb-bs, with other guests shifting in and out like a crowded dive on a Saturday night.

Caro is in rough and ready vocal form with the B3 humming and the horns shaking on a 70s rock version of Bob Dylan’s “Highway 61” while he sears through a swampy read of Jimi Hendrix’s “Fire.” There’s also a nice rock ballad read of “Natural Woman” wile the standard “That Old Black Magic” boogies with a raucous roar. Of his own material, the team shuffles with Fig on the title track, and boogies to the B3 on “Never Be Lonely Anymore.” This album comes with a two drink minimum at the bar.