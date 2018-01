Glenn Kostur: The Way of It

Glenn Kostur seems to lean towards the baritone sax, as it is most played here, and it’s warm and filled with alma. With the team of Steve Kovalcheck/g, Dana Landry/p-key, Erik Applegate/b and Jim White/dr he fills the room on the swinging “That’s the Way of It” and floats over White’s “Poinciana” ride cymbal on the sensuous “Canadian Sunset” while Horace Silver’s “Quicksilver” snaps with delight. His alto sax caresses Landry’s piano on the elegiac “Gather the Spirits” while on tenor he gets into a soul groove with Landry’s keyboards on “A Longer Table” and “Ella” while providing hope for our country on an encouraging “America the Beautiful.” Rewarding on many levels.

www.artistalliancerecords.com