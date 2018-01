Earl MacDonald: Open Borders

Pianist/arranger Earl MacDonald uses his orchestra to deliver a political message that doesn’t have to be agreed with to musically appreciate. His 9 piece team which includes Wane Escoffery/ts mixes originals with clever choices of standards. Kris Allen’s alto floats on the lovely “Blame It On My Youth” and the horn section is frothy on “Eat of the Sun” along with Atla DeChamplain’s warm vocals. The rhythm team gets a Latin workout on the leader’s “Dolphy Dance” and delivers a hip stride on “Miles Part” while the brass is elegiac on “Mirror of the Mind.” MacDonald has a bopper’s heart, and wears it well on the bluesy “Did In Buddy” and bouncy “Sordid Sort of Fellow.” Light on its feet, the band works well in blue and red states of mind.

www.earlmacdonald.com