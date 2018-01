Carlos Saunier: Imminente

Guitarist Carlos Saunier together a rich post bop album with the team of Claudio Rubio/ts, Francisco Barahona/b Felix Lecaros/dr and guest Maxi Alarcon/ts for a handful of originals. The two tenors create a rich lava for the dance pulse provided by Lecaros’ cymbal on the title track while a bluesy bopper “El Espiritu De La Escalera” has some rich linear unison work by Saunier and the reeds. The team gets serpentine on “Tocino” while the spacious ballad “Z” has Rubio’s breathy tenor and the leader’s glowing strings. The pieces all are composed of accessible melodies, and the solos never overstay their welcome. Check this guy out!

www.carlossaunier.bandcamp.com