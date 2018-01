Butcher Brown: Live At Vagabond

Sounds of 70s fusion a la Weather Report and Headhunters are put through a Millennial attitude on this release by the 5 piece band Butcher Brown. This “live” disc by the team of DJ Harrison/key, Corey Fonville/dr, Andrew Randazzo/b, Marcus Tenney /tp and Morgan Burr/g do some CTI flavored soul on the party atmosphere of “Moses” with impressive horn work by Tenney, while Randazzo’s bass is deep and rich on “Tomahawk” and weaves with the wacka wooka guitar and keys on the disco-funk of “Cairo.” The sounds are thick and sly on “Tunnelvision” and the mix of vintage R&B with jazz sensibilities produces a fun gig.

