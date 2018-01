BEAUTY BY VOTE…Carol Welsman: For You

Carol Welsman decided to put together songs for her solo album based on the votes of 165 people who participated in the ballot. These “Fan Executive Producers” did an impressive selection, while Welsman’s touch on the piano and vocal delivery gives the fans what they want and more.

Guest guitarist joins in on 3 Latin pieces, the alluring “Besame Mucho” and pair of Jobim classics, the dreamy “Corcovado” and swaying “Garota De Ipanema.” A bit of Left bank bohemia takes place as she sings in French on “Les Feuilles Mortes” and the intimate “Le Moulins De Mon Coeur.” The rest of the time, she is coy on “It Had to Be You,” delivering a clever vocal intro to “Bewitched” and deeply intimate on “Smile” and assuring on “Close to you.” Her piano is confident and textured as on “The Shadow of Your Smile” with a dreamy and thoughtful “Someone to Watch Over Me” closing the album. A landslide vote victory!