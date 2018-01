300 YEARS AND STILL STRONG…Fred Thomas: JS Bach Dance Suites

Pianist Fred Thomas gives a Chopinesque read of JS Bach’s justly famed Dance Suites. Wisely using piano over the original harpsichord, Thomas is able to give extra dynamics to pieces such as “Allemande” and “Sarabande” by gently adding or distracting his fingers to the ivories. Even more important is that Thomas avoids the land mine of stiffly interpreting the almost mathematical compositions, allowing “Sourante” and “Polonaise” to justifiably breath, making the music more suitable to modern ears. You can even feel a gentle swing to “Menuet,” which hints at the bebop era, only missing the syncopation and flatted 5ths. Impressive and attractive

