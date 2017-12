THE JAZZIEST PLACE ON EARTH! Jazz Loves Disney 2: A Kind of Magic

This second collection of jazz stars interpreting The Magic Kingdom Songbook is as good as the first, and that’s saying a lot. This album reminds us that jazz is a verb, as you get a R&Bish groove and hip guitar solo by George Benson on “You’ll Be In My Heart” from Tarzan as well as some sassy fun from Madeleine Peyroux on a brassy “The Golden Touch.” Hotch jazz by Thomas Dutrone delivers Dumbo’s “When I See an Elephant Fly” and a hit Afro Cuban mix of tribal drums ha Jacob Collier perform “Under the Sea.” Even a piece as old as “Steamboat Willie” gets a turn at the wheel by The Amazing Keystone Big Band” and Jamie Cullum teams with Eic Cantona for a fun and cozy cabaret ‘d “Be Our Guest.” Selah Sue is slinky on “So This is Love” from Cinderella and Bebel Gilberto sashays a samba on a sweet “Beauty and the Beast.” WE WANT MORE!!!

