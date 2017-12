Teri Parker: In The Past

Band leader Teri Parker plays piano, Rhodes and Mopho x4 as she leads a lyrical team of Allison Au/as, Mark Godfrey/b/Mx4 and Mack Longpre/dr through a dozen originals. The team is high on melodicism, with Au’s alto gliding well over pastoral pieces such as “Majnoun” and “Chromo” while Godfrey’s bass sets rich pulses over the classical themed statements of “Summer City” and “Alexandria” with aplomb. Parker herself has an understated and self effacing touch on both Rhodes and piano, keeping things simple and graceful during “Taurus Blues” and “Ghost of Time” with nothing here sounding cluttered or congested. Plaintiff and pretty.

