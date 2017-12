RINGER OF THE WEEK****Guy Mendilow Ensemble: Music From The Forgotten Kingdom

CSUN’S PERFORMING ARTS JUST POSTED IT’S 2018 SEASON WHICH INCLUDES JUAN DE MARCOS 01/19, ON THE WATERFRONT 02/24 W/ORCHESTRA MILES ELECTRIC BAND 03/01, CLAYTON-HAMILTON ORCHESTRA

04/10 CECILE MCLORIN SALVANT 04/18-19, TERENCE BLANCHARD 05/01-02, WWW.VALLEYPERFORMINGARTSCENTER.ORG

THE BROAD STAGE’S 2018 SEASON INCLUDES BILL CHARLAP 02/08, RICHARD BONA 03/17 AND THE KLEZMATICS 03/29 GET INFO AT WWW.THEBROADSTAGE.COM

PEPPERDINE HAS A NEW JAZZ SERIES FOR 17-18. IT INCLUDES TOMMY EMMANUEL 01.17-18 INFO AT WWW.ARTS.PEPPERDINE.EDU

CHECK OUT JAZZ ON TV WITH “THE JAZZ CREATIVE”. HERE’S THE LINK: http://www.allmusictelevision.net/#!the-jazz-creative-tv/qu3rp

ON MONDAYS JAZZ IS HELD IN TARZAN WITH CATHY SEGAL-GARCIA. INFO AT WWW.1118DEGREESLA,COM

EVERY TUESDAY-JOHN PISANO’S GUITAR NIGHT IN BURBANK. THIS MONTH’S GUEST LIST INCLUDING JOHN STORIE AND RICH SEVERENSEN IS AT WWW.VIVACANTINA.COM

DEC 1-2 LIZZ WRIGHT SINGS IN HOLLYWOOD. INFO AT WWW.CATALINAJAZZCLUB.COM

DEC 1-15 STEVE COLEMAN RESIDES DOWNTOWN. INFO AT WWW.BLUEWHALEMUSIC.COM

DEC 2 JEREMY PELT HITS LA. INFO AT WWW.JAZZBAKERY.ORG

DEC 2 JACQUES LESURE COMES DOWNTOWN. INFO AT WWW.SATURDAYNIGHTJAZZDTLA.COM

DEC 3 PETER BERNSTEIN SALUTES MONK. INFO AT WWW.JAZZBAKERY.ORG

DEC 3 LAURENCE JUBER HITS WESTLAKE. INFO AT WWW.BOGIES-BAR.COM

DEC 6 ARTURO SANDOVAL BLOWS HIS HORN IN SB. INFO AT WWW.LOBERO.COM

DEC 6 MARILYN SCOTT SINGS IN THE POTATO. INFO AT WWW.THEBAKEDPOTATO.COM

DEC 7 KARINA CORRADINI SINGS DOWNTOWN. INFO AT WWW.SATURDAYNIGHTJAZZDTLA.COM

DEC 8 JONNY LANG HITS PASADENA. INFO AT WWW.WHEREMUSICMEETSTHESOUL.COM

DEC 9 TAKE SIX BRINGS IN CHRISTMAS. INFO AT WWW.CATALINAJAZZCLUB.COM

DEC 6 ALBERT LEE SWINGS IN THE POTATO. INFO AT WWW.THEBAKEDPOTATO.COM

DEC 6 GREGORY PORTER GIVE TRIBUTE TO NAT. INFO AT WWW.THEATREACEHOTEL.COM

DEC 10 GEORGE KAHN KEYS UP THE VALLEY. INFO AT WWW.VITELLOSJAZZ.COM

DEC 10 THE CRANKTONES WITH CARL VERHEYEN HIT WESTLAKE. INFO AT WWW.BOGIES-BAR.COM

DEC 10 NUTTY SHAKES AT BEL AIR. INFO AT WWW.VIBRATOGRILLJAZZ.COM

DEC 11 GORDON GOODWIN’S PHAT BAND HITS HOLLYWOOD. INFO AT WWW.CATALINAJAZZCLUB.COM

DEC 12-13 SIMON PHILLIPS’ PROTOCOL COMES TO LA. INFO AT WWW.CATALINAJAZZCLUB.COM

DEC 14-17 MIKE STERNS TRIPS INTO HOLLYWOOD. INFO AT WWW.CATALINAJAZZCLUB.COM

DEC 15 CARL VERHEYEN’S CRANKTONES HIT THE POTATO. INFO AT WWW.THEBAKEDPOTATO.COM

DEC 15 MELISSA MORGAN SINGS IN BEL AIR. INFO AT WWW.VIBRATOGRILLJAZZ.COM

DEC 15,& 16 TOWER OF POWER GETS FUNKY. INFO AT WWW.CANYONCLUB.NET

DEC 16 CHRISTINE GUTER SINGS DOWNTOWN. INFO AT WWW.SATURDAYNIGHTJAZZDTLA.COM

DEC 20 DIANNE REEVES BRINGS CHRISTMAS TO LA. INFO AT WWW.LAPHIL.COM

DEC 21 DAVID BINNEY HITS LITTLE TOKYO. INFO AT WWW.BLUEWHALEMUSIC.COM

DEC 21 DAVE GARFIELD HITS WESTLAKE. INFO AT WWW.BOGIES-BAR.COM

JAN 21-23 JANE MONHEIT COOS IN LA. INFO AT WWW.CATALINAJAZZCLUB.COM

DEC 22 WALTER SMITH III COMES TO LITTLE TOKYO. INFO AT WWW.BLUEWHALEMUSIC.COM

DEC 22 ANTHONY WILSON HITS DOWNTOWN. INFO AT WWW.BLUEWHALEMUSIC.COM

DEC 22 PRETZEL LOGIC TRIBUTES STEELY DAN IN THE VALLEY. INFO AT WWW.CANYONCLUB.NET

DEC 23 JEFF LORBER FUSES THE POTATO. INFO AT WWW.THEBAKEDPOTATO.COM

DEC 27, 28, 30 & 31 TODD RUNDGREN HITS LA. INFO AT WWW.CANYONCLUB.NET

DEC 30 JENNIFER BARNES AND MARK WINKLER SING DOWNTOWN. INFO AT WWW.SATURDAYNIGHTJAZZDTLA.COM

DEC 31 BENNIE MAUPIN CLOSES THE YEAR IN LITTLE TOKYO. INFO AT WWW.BLUEWHALEJAZZ.COM

JAN 12 MARK WINKLER AND CHERYL BENTYNE COO IN THE VALLEY. INFO AT WWW.VITELLOSJAZZ.COM

JAN 20 DIANE SCHUUR TEAMS WITH ERNIE WATTS. INFO AT WWW.JAZZBAKERY.ORG

JAN 27 HERBIE HANCOCK HITS DISNEY HALL. INFO AT WWW.LAPHIL.COM

JAN 27 CHRIS HILLMAN COMES TO THOUSAND OAKS. INFO AT WWW.CHRISHILLMAN.COM