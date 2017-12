POWER TRIO.. Barry Altschul: The 3dom Factor

Drummer Barry Altschul brings together a hard hitting trio with Joe Fonda/b and Jon Irabagon/ts-ss for a sweaty performance at Krakow’s Alchemia Club in Poland. For the five songs from this December, 2016 gig, Altschul keeps the audience engaged, opening the evening with a delicate brush and cymbal motife before Irabagon and Fonda jump into the pool with a cannonball on the frenetic and fierce “Martin’s Stew.” Irabagon’s tenor has a reminiscence of vintage Sonny Rollins as he cries over the searing read of Thelonious Monk’s “Ask Me Now.” Wild assertive and explorative, the team always reflects its bop roots, with the leader digging a hip pulse with his high hat for Irabagon to dance over on For Papa Joe, Kook, and Philly Too” while the team delivers a lovely mood on the ballad “Irina.” Fonda keeps the two opposing forces together with mastery on the bass, getting a spot in the light on the title track, with his fingers creating sparks over the strings. This is a team with passion!

