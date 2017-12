Peter Ward: Blues On My Shoulders

Peter Ward delivers plenty of blues hues with a rotating crew of buddies which include Ronnie Earl/g, Sugar Ray Garcia/harp and Sax Gordon Beadle/sax as well as a rhythm team of Bob Berry-Joe Delia-Mudcat Ward/b, George Dellomo-NeilGouvin/dr, Anthony Geraci-Rusty Scott/key and Monster Mike Welch/g.

The mix of boogie-ing guitar and harmonica meld well as the team shuffles on “She Took It All” and “Drummin’ Willie” while Ward delivers some Dick Dale licks on the Western Swinger “Which Hazel.” Scott’s Hammond oozes smoke on “Southpaw” and Earl taps into his inner Ventures with Beadle on “On the Ropes” while Ward takes you to the Delta swamp on “Colletta.” Ward’s strings clip of slick licks on “Shiprock” and produces a 60s feel on the twangy title track. This one’s a Strat Frat special.

www.gandydancerrecords.com