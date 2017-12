Nestor Torres: Jazz Flute Traditions

Nestor Torres takes his flute and teams up with Silvano Monasterios/p, Jamie Ousley/b, Michael Piolet/dr, Jose Gregorio Hernandez/perc and a handful of guests for a salute to grand masters of the woodwind.

Along with alto saxist Ian Munoz and percussionist Miguel Russell, Torres and company take you on a sizzling journey through Herbie Mann’s “Memphis Underground.” Russell also joins in for a swinging read of Neal Hefti’s “Cute” and the cool toned “Serenade to a Cuckoo.” Ousley’s rich bass creates a lovely drapery for Torres’ read of “Adagio From Concierto De Aranjuez,” while Monasterios’ piano gets classy and glassy on “Co In Love.’ Torres himself glows in the dark on a solo “Sequenza” before popping the clutch and bringing in the band for a white knuckler ride on Eric Dolphy’s “Gazzeloni.” The moods are always upbeat and optimistic, with the leader charming his way through each genre with gentlemanly skills. Bravo!