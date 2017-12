SINGER-SONGWRITERS…Mike Blakely: Keepsake, Chris Barron: Angels And One Armed Jugglers

Fellers that are story tellers…

Singer/songwriter Mike Blakey comes off like an old pair of shoes as he sings his songs of the simple life a la John Denver and Jim Croce on this home spun album. Joining with him are Larry Nye/g/key/b, Kurt Baumer/fid, Duke Davis/b and Shane Lively/dr as well as a slew of guest vocalists and a pair of choirs. The latter are used for the gospel-ish “Don’t Send Flowers” while Annie Blakely adds comfort to the laid back mood of “A Town Called Paradise,” “Keepsake” and the upbeat “My Same Old New Mexican Dream.” Blakey’s voice is as warm as the sun off of Idaho’s Snake River, with just as many turns. Musical Montana.

Best known as the lead singer for The Spin Doctors, Chris Barron delivers a clever and quirky album that veers between quixotic love songs, catchy riffs, and whimsical messages with Biblical references. The clever title track feels like an early Tom Waits topic and mood, while musings on existence on this planet are supported by rich melodies on “Still a Beautiful World” and “Gonna (Need Someone)”. A clever story about Adam and Eve make you wonder what Sunday School Barron attended, while “In A Cold Kind of Way” and “ Darken My Door” are clever approaches to dealing with and working out relationships. The team of Barron with Andrew Carillo/g, Jesse Murphy/b, Shawn Pelton/dr, Rob Clores/key, and various horns, strings and vocals meander in and out like actors in a mystery novel, keeping the interest high. Tales from outside the crypt.

www.mikeblakey.com

www.chrisbarron.com