Lyn Stanley: The Moonlight Sessions Volume Two

Vocalist Lyn Stanley comes up with clever themes for her albums, ranging from standards to 50s gems. This time around, she gets the idea of mixing standards with classical themes, such as “Moonlight Sonata,” “Clare De Lune” and other pieces by the likes of Mozart, Ravel and Chopin.

What could have turned into a chintzy gimmick works out as a clever meeting of civilizations, bringing together some of LA’s finest in Mike Garson-Tamir Hendelman/p, Chuck Berghofer/dr, Joe La Barbera-Ray Brinker/dr, John Chiodini/g, Luis Conte/perc, Hendrik Meurkens/harm and others for a sublimely swinging session.

Meurkens’ harmonica teams with gentle brushes for a delicate “Makin Whoopie” while Beethoven slides into “Over the Rainbow.” Carol Robbins’ harp makes for a delicate “At Seventeen” and “That Old Feeling” with graceful classical guitar swaying with Christian Jacob’s piano on a slinky “How Insensitive.” Stanley’s voice goes from rich regret that flickers like a candle to a dreamy flute like tone on “The Very Thought Of You.” Ricky Woodard’s tenor throws embers from the fireplace as Stanley tells of wayward woes on “Since I Fell For You,” and she coos with nostalgia on a wistful “I’ll Be Seeing You.” Put this one on your Chopin Liszt!