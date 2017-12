VOCAL VARIETIES…Lauren Kinhan: A Sleepin’ Bee, Emi Meyer: Monochrome, Michelle Lordi: Dream a Little Dream

A mix of vocal tradition with chance taking.

World-wise vocalist Lauren Kinham gives a tribute to Nancy Wilson as she delves into the octengenarian’s songbook with a flexible team of Andy Ezrin/p, Matt Penman/b, Jared Schonig/dr and Ingrid Jensen/tp. She’s got a glimmer in her eye on “Let’s Live Again” as well as agonizingly desultory on “The Old Country/Passin Flower” and “Guess Who I Saw Today.” She teams with Jensen’s horn for a flexible “Never Will I Marry” and flows out of Penman’s bass on a brooding “You Don’t Know What Love Is.” Personal and intimate.

Emi Meyer comes across like a jazzy version of Sia on this enjoyable and quirky collection of a mix of originals and covers. The core team of Eric Legnini-Dawn Clement/key, Rocy Gresset-Dan Balmer/g, Jeff Johnson-Thomas Bramerie/b and Franck Aulhon-John Bishop-Eric Eagle/dr is sporadically augmented by horns and strings to rich effect. She agonizes well on her read of “I’d Rather Go Blind” while getting optimistic and nostalgic for “What A Wonderful World.” Her own “Odyssey” and “Master Piece” are personal and lithe, with her title track revealing a vulnerability that is palpable. Worth checking out.

Vocalist Michelle Lordi does service to The Great American Songbook on this suavely swinging session with Bill Avayou/dr, Mike Frank/p, Larry McKenna/ts, Matthew Parrish/b, John Swana/tb, Sonny Troy/g and Jay Webb/tp. Her voice is clear and as smooth as 12 year old Bushmill’s on the long shadows of “No Moon at All” while mixing Broadway with bop on “ Thou Swell” and “I Hear Music.” The supporting team is in great form, with McKenna’s tenor oozing on “The Lamp is Low” and the horns supplying rich framework on “This Time The Dream’s On Me.” No frills, but fun thrills.

www.laurenkinhan.com

www.originarts.com

www.michellelordi.com