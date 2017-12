Justin Piper: Transcend

For 15 originals, Justin Piper uses a wide choice of nylon and steel acoustic guitars, oud, banjo, lap steel, bass and even some electronic programming for an intimate and personal collection of originals. Nylon strings create pastoral moods on “Lakeside” and “Snow Shower” while some middle eastern moods team up with exotic percussion on “The Line.” He does some nice folk picking and strumming on “Nearly Arriving” and gets bluesy on “Falling Through the Dark.” Folk baroque moods are prevalent on “Rondo” with “Bugs” showing the hardest edge on the axe. Impressionistic and impressive.

www.justinpiperguitar.com