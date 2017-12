Gregory Porter: Nat “King” Cole & Me

Gregory Porter has had an incredibly rapid rise to the top of jazz vocals. This latest release finds him going outside of his comfort zone into the world of rich pop vocals in a tribute to one of the greatest of crossover artists from jazz, Nat “King” Cole. Most of the songs are filled with rich strings arranged by Vince Mendoza, while the combo of Christian Sands/p, Reuben Rogers/b, Ulysses Owens/dr and guest Terence Blanchard/tp provide the swing feel.

Porter’s voice is less “slick” than Cole, so his renditions of “Mona Lisa” and “Nature Boy,” for examples, have a more earthy feel. The woodwinds on “Pick Yourself Up” and “Ballerina” provide an almost nostalgic feel for the vocalist, while he shows his deep and personal side on “I Wonder Who My Daddy Is” and the grippingly haunting “When Love Was King.” Blanchard teams up with Porter for a cozy “The Christmas Song” as well as on a whimsical “L-O-V-E.” Porter stretches out on this session, showing an ability to keep to his compass while on a new path.

www.bluenote.com

www.gregoryporter.com