Eden Ladin: Yequm

Pianist/composer Eden Ladin crafts together a clever and wide ranging album that takes you on a variety of musical and geographic journeys. He brigns together a wide ranging team of Dayna Stephens/ts-EWI, John Ellis/ts-ss, Gilad Hekselman/g, Herish Raghavan/b, Daniel Dor/dr and guest vocalist Camila Mez as well as guitarist Yonatan Albalak.

A handful of the songs sound like they’re’ taking you to a Sci-Fi convention,with moody and eerie sax and EWi effects along with plodding themes on “Lonely Arcade Man”and the spacy “Dreams” with Meza’s voice, and rocket ship effects on “From the Frozien Cave.” Stephens’ tenor canters with Ladin on the beautifully atmospheric “The One Hearted Man…” and Hekselman’s guitar is lithe with Stephens on the panoramic “Schlompi.” Ladin himself is gracefully impressionistic during “Gambie”and “The Way We Used To Laugh”, leading a hip trio intro on “ Safta (Grandma)” which leads into some nice sax work by Ellis. Swinging near the stars.