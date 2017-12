Collective Order: Volume 2

From the heart of Toronto, the nineteen-member Collective Order puts together their second album of clever and original post modern jazz. The band thrives on the idea of “community” and while at times that can mean “nothing gets done,” on this album there are strong musical ideas and personalities that shine forth.

Voices from Belinda Corpuz and Laura Swankey create a soft wind on the dreamy “Space Jam” and team up with Nebyu Yohannes’ trombone and Ewen Francombe’s piano during the ambient “A Meditation” wile a genteel chorus takes you on a journey with Joel Visentin’s B3 on “Narcocism.” Things get a bit free and feisty with the brass on “Open Wide” and exciting with McCoy Tyner toned piano work on the highly winning “Mahsong.” Delicate bass, voice and sax create rich textures on “Outside My Window’ and a dramatic “Then and Now” mixes brass and percussion with searing soprano sax. No one artist dominates, but each one has something important to contribute. Successful in musical and social ways.