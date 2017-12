Benji Kaplan: Chorando Sete Cores

A mix of Brazilian moods with chamber woodwinds are created by composer Benji Kaplan on this pastoral album with Anne Drummond/fl, Remy Le Boeuf/cl-bcl and David Byrd-Marrow/frhn with the leader on nylon string guitar. The pieces mix dancing clarinet and flutes with Kaplan’s strings weaving in and out on pieces such as “Bryant Park” and Chorondo Sete Core,” while a whimsical foray between the French horn and winds created a chase scene on “ A Joyful Stroll.” Gurgling bass clarinet sounds form a foundation for “Tranzinho Para Lapa” and Renaissance moods are formed on “Cancao De Minar.” Cirrus clouds of sound are formed on “The Wind” and “Familiar Strangers” with the overall mood of simplicity and insouciance beaming in each creative tune.

