A NEW SONGBOOK…Sarah Jerrom: The Yeats Project

Vocalist Sarah Jenson delves into the poetry of William Butler Yeats for lyrics as she sets music to the famous poet that ranges from chamber jazz to free form improve.

Tom Richards conducts the team of Linnea Thacker/v, Aleksandar Gajic/via, Andrew Downing/cel, Rob McBride/b, Johnny Griffith/cl, Tara Kannangara/fh, Carissa Neufeld/p and Ernesto Cervini/dr, as dreamy half tones form drapery around “He Wishes For The Cloths of Heaven” and the strings hang as loose as a Teddy on the luminous “The Lake Isle of Innisfree…” Cervini delivers a lithe groove with his cymbal for Griffith’s sighing bass clarinet as Jerrom’s voice is like the mystique of a starry night on”Sailing to Byzantium” whereas the chamber mood casts long shadows on “Death.” She shows dashes of frisky quirkiness with the traffic -jammed “Menu” and procures dramatic effects as Cervini gallops through “Adam’s Curse” and “The Stolen Child.” Creative, risk taking and mostly successful for those willing to take in a few vocal risks.